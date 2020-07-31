Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 375.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,224,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 13,726,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $218,249,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.10 on Friday. Avantor Inc has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Avantor’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avantor Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB decreased their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

