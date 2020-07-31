World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,320,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after buying an additional 95,185 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 55.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 275,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 528,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

