World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,888 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apache were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter worth $102,618,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Apache by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,392 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apache during the first quarter worth $9,656,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Apache by 166.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apache during the first quarter worth $3,112,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

NYSE APA opened at $16.01 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

