Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) Price Target at GBX 397.69

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 397.69 ($4.89).

Several research firms have recently commented on IAG. Commerzbank lowered their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 425 ($5.23) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.40) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.61) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 181.05 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($8.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 341.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

