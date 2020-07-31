Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,162,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 568,692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Rogers Communications worth $86,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $131,615,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,894,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,605,000 after buying an additional 2,281,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rogers Communications by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,867,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,132,000 after buying an additional 1,364,242 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rogers Communications by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,767,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,669,000 after buying an additional 1,032,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 656,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCI shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3717 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

