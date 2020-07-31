Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 180,864 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,864 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Camden Property Trust worth $86,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $92.97 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average of $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.53.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

