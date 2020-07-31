Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $87.23 Million Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $87,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after buying an additional 1,613,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $230,806,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,939,000 after acquiring an additional 759,746 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,319,000 after acquiring an additional 723,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 119.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,240,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after acquiring an additional 674,416 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.47.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $259.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.10 and its 200-day moving average is $255.79.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

