Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $89.20 Million Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.56% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $89,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,229.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,116 shares of company stock worth $20,625,726 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $159.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.58. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $160.55.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

