Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,918 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Fortive worth $89,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 78.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,348,843.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,132,815.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,441.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FTV opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.97. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.