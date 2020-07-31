Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 75,899 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,899 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Sun Life Financial worth $90,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 338.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 112.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLF. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

