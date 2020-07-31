Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 75,899 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,899 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Sun Life Financial worth $90,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 338.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 112.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLF. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 180,864 Shares of Camden Property Trust
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 180,864 Shares of Camden Property Trust
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $87.23 Million Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $87.23 Million Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $89.20 Million Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $89.20 Million Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report