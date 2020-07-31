AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,599 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of AMETEK worth $91,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 109.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $93.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

