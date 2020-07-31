Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $92.73 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,412,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.90% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $92,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,066,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 869,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 77,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 70.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 118,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

