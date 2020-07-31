Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 453,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $93,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at $27,138,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,628 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

VRSN opened at $208.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.90. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

