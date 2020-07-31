NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of RLI by 867.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in RLI by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in RLI by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in RLI in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $89.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI Corp has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.31.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,860 shares of company stock worth $886,055. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.