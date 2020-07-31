Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,838 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $95,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,970,000 after acquiring an additional 529,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

MKC stock opened at $193.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $196.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $1,512,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,839,657.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $1,528,574.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

