Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 134,706 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,706 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Hershey worth $94,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $202,552,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

