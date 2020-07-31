Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 55,277 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 55,277 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.57% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $95,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $268.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.67 and its 200-day moving average is $185.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $273.78.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.