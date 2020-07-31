Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Cerner worth $95,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 13.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 448,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,673 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 42.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 773,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 232,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average is $70.01. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,927 shares of company stock worth $8,650,741. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

