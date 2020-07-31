NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 5,146 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 54.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $78.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

