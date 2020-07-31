Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,444 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of American Water Works worth $96,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 858.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $146.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.83 and a 200 day moving average of $128.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $148.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.