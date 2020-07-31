NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,036 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $146.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.42 and its 200 day moving average is $124.13.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

