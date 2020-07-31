Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.51. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

