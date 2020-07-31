NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 16.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

