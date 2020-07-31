NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.