NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 3,009 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 91.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 29.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $220.10 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.31. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.14.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

