NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 9,700 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 77.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Credicorp by 80.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth $115,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BAP. Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Banco Santander cut shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

BAP opened at $129.11 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average of $158.72.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $973.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

