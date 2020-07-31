NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $6,338,083.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,351,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,774,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 62,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $7,864,051.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.40. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

