NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $1,653,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,230.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,894 shares of company stock worth $11,119,097 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

