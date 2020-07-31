Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 418.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $160.77 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.91.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

