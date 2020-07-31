NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Shares in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the 1st quarter valued at $90,704,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Corelogic by 5,727.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,015,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,009,000 after purchasing an additional 997,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the 4th quarter valued at $39,351,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corelogic by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 392,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the 1st quarter valued at $2,464,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CLGX. Stephens lowered shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Corelogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.
Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.
In other Corelogic news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $76,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $253,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,182 shares of company stock worth $726,860. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Corelogic Profile
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.