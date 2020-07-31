GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth about $84,373,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 9.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $3,928,073.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 762,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,074.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLIBA stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). GCI Liberty had a net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. On average, analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLIBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

