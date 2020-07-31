NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,606 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,260,000 after purchasing an additional 492,516 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 39.2% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,349 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter worth $220,177,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,371 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 100.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,029,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,716 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Dell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

Dell stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.89.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. Dell’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $3,887,288.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,017.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 671,625 shares of company stock valued at $37,010,037. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

