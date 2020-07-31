NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 10,659 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,659 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $454,922,000 after acquiring an additional 580,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $372,176,000 after buying an additional 541,440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $294,885,000 after buying an additional 438,753 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 66.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $288,136,000 after buying an additional 814,091 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $229,113,000 after buying an additional 125,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

CTXS opened at $141.69 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Insiders sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,287 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

