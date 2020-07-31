7,260 Shares in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 521.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 26,016 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $4,535,109.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,444 shares in the company, valued at $20,995,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 163 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,881. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on W. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

NYSE:W opened at $255.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.48. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $256.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 3.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -6.14 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.