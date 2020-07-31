NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 232.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 946,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after acquiring an additional 662,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $94,845,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 67.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 125,561 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $9,304,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 858,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,679,000 after buying an additional 87,304 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL opened at $99.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.83. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

