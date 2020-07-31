NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,487 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at $527,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 112,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 141,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HST. Raymond James reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Capital One Financial lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

NYSE HST opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

