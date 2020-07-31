NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 23,166 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,166 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 54,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CW stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

