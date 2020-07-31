NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 67,584 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 35.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,584 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 166,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.98.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

