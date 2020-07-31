NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.