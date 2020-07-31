Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Increased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,610 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after purchasing an additional 652,853 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $9.62 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.