World Asset Management Inc Has $260,000 Stock Position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mattel were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $6,730,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

MAT opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. Mattel Inc has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

