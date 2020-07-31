NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 5,225 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $496.61 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $513.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.14 and a 200-day moving average of $451.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total transaction of $684,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,353. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

