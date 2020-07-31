World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1,206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

