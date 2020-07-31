World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Raymond James by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Raymond James by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,090,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $69.08 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.