Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Altice USA by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 29,458,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428,458 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Altice USA by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,838,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Altice USA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,327,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,043,000 after acquiring an additional 96,324 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,151,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Altice USA by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,189,000 after acquiring an additional 379,040 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATUS opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $757,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,232,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,138,846 shares of company stock valued at $101,250,568 in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

