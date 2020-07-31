World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,859.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $30.81 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday. Cfra downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.