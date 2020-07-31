World Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 6,079 Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,079 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 391.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,658 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after buying an additional 325,466 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.