NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.84 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Insulet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $201.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,518.19 and a beta of 0.91. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $228.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PODD. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

