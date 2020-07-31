Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Position Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

