World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,275 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,249 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,582 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,257,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,539,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $76.42 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.